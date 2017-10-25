The Kelowna Rockets rose bright and early for the November Project workout in the downtown area. -Image: Kelowna Rockets

Early morning work out for Rockets

Kelowna players join other local athletes to work out and promote fitness

The Kelowna Rockets were up bright and early this morning at City Park in Downtown Kelowna where they took part in a 6:29 a.m. November Project workout.

November Project is a free outdoor fitness movement to stay in shape during cold winter months. The movement is using a simple sense of accountability to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get out of their beds and get moving.

Members vary from Olympic medalists, professional athletes, marathoners, triathletes, current and former collegiate athletes all the way to complete fitness rookies just looking to kickstart their healthy life choices.

Rockets players didn’t mind the early morning workout at all.

“I feel good, I’m happy to be out here,” said Rockets assistant captain Dillon Dube while doing dips on a park bench. “It’s a good morning for this.”

“It’s good to help out in the community,” Rockets leading scorer Kole Lind said with sweat glistening on his forehead. “Just to get out here is awesome. We started around 6:30 and we grinded our butts off for about a half an hour.”

To find out more information on November Project head to november-project.com/

