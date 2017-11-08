Ex-Owl Loffler repeats all-star honours

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers safety is a CFL West Division all-star for second year in a row

Taylor Loffler, the B.C. high school football player of the year in 2010, is an all-star in the CFL again in 2017. -Image: Winnipeg Blue Bombers/Twitter

To say Taylor Loffler has made a successful transition to pro football would be an understatement.

For the second straight season, the former KSS Owls’ star has been named to the CFL’s West Division all-star team.

Loffler, a second-year safety with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recorded a team-high 75 defensive tackles while making one interception and forcing three fumbles in 17 games.

Last season, Loffler, 25, was also the league’s all-star safety and was named the Bombers’ outstanding rookie in 2016.

In high school, playing at quarterback and safety for KSS, Loffler was named B.C. high school football’s player of the year in 2010.

After an injury-plagued four years at Boise State, Loffler transferred to UBC in 2015 where he was a key figure in the Thunderbirds’ run to the Vanier Cup national university football title.

Loffler and the Bombers will host the Edmonton Eskimos this Sunday in the CFL’s West Division semifinal.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.