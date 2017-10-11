Five Sun named BCFC defensive all-stars

Linebacker Eli Haynes is one of five Sun players named to the BCFC’s defensive all-star team. - Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The Okanagan Sun led the B.C. Football Conference this season in several defensive categories, including the fewest points allowed.

Coincidentally, the Sun also had the most players named to the conference’s 2017 defensive all-star team with five.

Making the grade along the defensive line was Cole Klughart, a transfer from the University of Saskatchewan who was in his first season with the Sun, recorded 14 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Five-year veteran Eli Haynes and Conor Richard were both selected as all-star linebackers. A KSS grad, Haynes led the club with 38 tackles, and added four batted balls and three fumble recoveries.

Richard finished the season with 29 tackles, two sacks, four batted balls and an interception.

Beck Fullerton and Tye Kitzman were both chosen at defensive back. Fullerton, who is in his final season, had 15 tackles two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Kitzman had 29 tackles, a league-leading 10 batted balls and six interceptions.

Three Sun players were named to the BCFC offensive team named on Tuesday: receiver Nate Anderson and offensive lineman Matt Robinson and Marshall Klein.

Sun hosts Raiders…

The Sun (8-1-0-1) will battle the Vancouver Island Raiders (6-3-1-0) Sunday in the BCFC semifinal. Kick off at the Apple Bowl is 1 p.m.

The last meeting between the teams last month in Kelowna ended in a 31-31 tie.

The other semifinal this weekend pits the Westshore Rebels (9-1-0-0) against the Langley Rams (4-6-0) in Victoria.

