Flames torch Canucks in Young Stars

Kelowna Rocket Dillon Dube (59) celebrates a goal with Zach Fischer and Spencer Foo (15), who scored twice as the Calgary Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in the Canucks Young Stars Classic Sunday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

While teammate Spencer Foo put on a show, scoring twice in a 6-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Brad Morrison had blast in his Canucks Young Stars Classic debut with the Calgary Flames.

Okanagan Hockey Academy alum Brad Morrison had fun playing in his first Canucks Young Stars Classic game Sunday as the Calgary Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2. Morrison was offered a tryout by the Flames. He plays for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

“I guess it was a little bit faster than usual what I’m used to in the WHL,” said Morrison, an Okanagan Hockey Academy alumni, who was dealt this offseason from the Prince George Cougars to the Vancouver Giants. “I guess it took a couple of shifts to adjust. Once I got my confidence and kind of touched the puck a few times I felt pretty good. I had a lot of help from Rosy (Adam Ruzicka) my linemate and (Matthew) Phillips so they made it easy on me. We had a lot of fun.”

The Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead six minutes into the opening frame at a packed South Okanagan Events Centre Sunday afternoon. Foo beat Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro, then Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube and Ben Hawerchuk, son of retired NHLer Dale Hawerchuk, connected to feed Zach Fischer, who beat DiPietro high blocker.

The Canucks did counter less than five minutes after the 2-0 goal when Aaron Irving beat Nick Schneider, who finished with 25 saves as he also allowed a goal to Yan-Pavel LaPlante, who went hard to the net for a second period tally to tie the game.

Video of a Canucks scoring chance

“I think we were moving the puck really well. Played well as a team,” said Morrison, whose father Doug was drafted by the Boston Bruins in 1979 in the second round. “I think everyone here is out to make an impression, prove a point and show the staff that they can play the game. That they can make plays and keep up at this level.”

Also scoring for the Flames was Ruzicka and Brett Pollock, who netted a pair of goals, one into an empty net with 7:11 remaining in regulation while the Canucks pulled their goalie. Rasmus Andersson and Dube also had two point nights. DiPietro finished with 28 saves.

“We were moving the puck really well. Guys were gelling out there,” said Morrison. “The chemistry picks up a little bit. The D did a good job of jumping up in the play and communicating with the forwards. That makes it a lot easier on us.”

Facebook Live interview with Brad Morrison

Morrison and the Flames wrap up the Young Stars Classic Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. when they face the Winnipeg Jets. The Canucks finish up against the Edmonton Oilers at 2 p.m.