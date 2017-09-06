Freak’n Farmer back for another year of fun competition

There’s still time to register for the 2017 race on Sept. 23 near Oliver

The Okanagan’s wildest competition, the Freak’n Farmer Obstacle Race, is back for a sixth year.

It’s an adventure featuring 25 farm-themed obstacles and participants can choose to take part in five, 10 or 20-kilometre courses. There’s also two races geared to kids: the 3 km Little Freak’n Farmer (ages 6 to 12) and the .75 km Mini Freak’n Farmer (ages 3 to 6).

Registration is open until Sept. 17 for this year’s event, which takes place at Covert Farms on Sept. 23.

The family-friendly event also features a post-race lunch, offering farm fresh and gluten-free healthy food options. Local wine, beer and ciders will also be available to enjoy post-race. Live music, supplied by Feet First, will entertain the crowd throughout the day.

The Covert family has been farming the 650-acres of Covert Farms north of Oliver for more than 50 years, a history that inspired the creation of the Freak’n Farmer adventure obstacle race, an event that speaks to the many tasks that farmhands had to perform in the dry heat of Canada’s desert region.

Spectators can catch the action with hop-on/hop-off farm transportation available by donation with partial proceeds going to support the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS), a not-for-profit, which subsidizes outdoor recreation programs for local youth. A $25 spectator fee includes lunch and a keepsake glass with two tickets to sample local wine and beer.

For more information and to sign up (as individuals or teams, or to purchase a spectator ticket), please visit: freaknfarmer.com.