Fun and serious competition at Kids’ Triathlon

From three years old to 15, the competitors went all out

Children and teens from age 3 to 15 took part in the Kids’ Triathlon event. Steve Kidd/Western News

There were lots of winners at the Multisport World Championship Festival Saturday as children and teens from age 3 to 15 took part in the Kids’ Triathlon event.

The competitors were broken up into six age groups, with three to five years old getting first crack, entering Okanagan Lake for a 25 metre swim just after 8 a.m., followed by a 500 metre cycle (trikes and run bikes along with pedal power) and a 200 metre run down the Okanagan Lake boardwalk and back, with parents racing alongside.

As the waves of competitors got older, the distance lengthened, with the final age 14 to 15 group doing several loops to make a 400-metre swim, nine-kilometre bike and four-kilometre run.

The races wrap up tomorrow (Sunday, Aug. 27) with the long distance triathlon.

Related: Pro triathletes know Long Course field is deep