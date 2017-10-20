Grand Champion status for Kelowna athlete

Grand Champion Ashley Rand (left) with Sensei Paul Atkin, owner/head instructor of Kelowna Karate and Fitness Inc. -Image: Contributed

Ashley Rand emerged as the Grand Champion at the Fall Kelowna Karate Championship Cup.

An elite youth athlete with the host Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc., Rand won gold in individual kumite, gold in team kumite, gold in family team kata, silver in individual kata, silver in team kata and silver in kihon ippon kumite to claim the Championship Cup.

“I imagine Ashley is relishing in her success as she has worked extremely hard and earned 100 per cent of this win,” said Ashley’s instructor and owner of Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc., Paul Atkin. “Ashley scored a reverse punch to win the gold medal that gave her that one extra point to win the cup with only 0.526 seconds left on clock. Definitely a dramatic finish with the crowds roaring of excitement.”

Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc had 67 athletes competing at the event, winning a total of 107 medals.

