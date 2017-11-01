Griffith graces men’s curling calendar

Just call Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith Mr. March.

Griffith, who throws lead rocks for Vernon’s Jim Cotter, is featured in the 2018 Men of Curling calendar which features some Olympic and world champions and worldwide curling event listings.

“All funds raised from the calendar go to charity — those of the curler’s choice, as well as the Curling Canada Foundation to benefit junior curling in Canada,” said Al Cameron, media director for Curling Canada.

Griffith, a CPGA pro and operations manager at Black Mountain Golf Course in Kelowna, is shown in a white T-shirt and his arms folded, with Okanagan Lake in the background.

There is also an action shot of him tending broom for Cotter’s Vernon rink, which also includes Johnny Morris of Calgary and Catlin Schneider of Saskatchewan.

The baby-faced Rutland Secondary grad, who turns 32 three days before Christmas, lists B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation as his charity for the calendar. He was photographed by Nic Collar of Kelowna.

I was kind of nervous,” laughed Griffith of his first modelling shoot. “That picture was taken in the summer on the Eldorado (Hotel) dock,” said Griffifth. “We went to a few locations and I guess that photo was less risky. I was hoping they would use one of my shirtless photos. The guys on (World Curling) Tour are all having some fun with it. The guys on my team aren’t bugging me though.”

Pete Steski of Sportsnet unveiled the calendar at the Grand Slam Masters last week in Lloydminster and showed Griffith’s photo on a TV screen, adding: “This photo will also appear in the Baby Gap calendar.”

Anyone wishing to purchase a calendar for $20 may do so by contacting Tyrel through his Instagram account at: tgriffifth16. The calendars will sell for $30 at the Kelowna and Vernon Curling Clubs.

“Twenty dollars will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and the other $10 will go to junior curling,” said Griffith, who will autograph the calendars he sells.

Griffith has won silver at both the 2013 Olympic Trials and the 2014 men’s nationals. The Cotter foursome begins play Monday in the Road To The Roar Olympic Pre-Trials in Summerside, P.E.I. The top-two rinks in the 14-team field advance to the 2018 Olympics, Feb. 9-25, in South Korea.

A muscular and shirtless Brett Gallant of 2017 Brier and world champion Brad Gushue’s Newfoundland/Labrador rink is Mr. January. He is shown holding a broom inside a tunnel.

Added Cameron: “Amazing things happen when children participate in sports – the Curling Canada Foundation believes that every child should be given the opportunity to experience the friendships, life-changing opportunities and sense of community that are so deep-rooted in the great sport of curling.”

In addition to each athlete’s fundraising drive, proceeds from the calendar will ensure that youth curling programs like Try Curling-Curling 101, Egg Farmers Rocks & Rings presented by Curling Canada, Hit Draw Tap and For The Love of Curling scholarships are offered throughout the nation.