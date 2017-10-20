Kelowna goaltender James Porter makes one of his 44 saves Friday in WHL against the Portland Winterhawks -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

‘Hawks ground Rockets in weekend opener

CHL’s top-ranked team, Portland defeats Kelowna 3-1 on Friday

The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Kelowna Rockets 3-1 Friday in the first of two weekend games between the WHL rivals at Prospera Place.

The Rockets (4-5-1-1) winless streak now sits at five games.

Kieffer Bellows broke a scoreless tie in the second period with his seventh goal of the season to put the Winterhawks ahead to stay.

Skyler McKenzie gave Portland a 2-0 lead at 7:24 of the third period, before Portland goaltender Cole Kehler seemed Topping ripped home his sixth of the season at the 14:5o mark to draw the Rockets within one.

Cody Glass ended the Rockets’ hopes of a comeback with an empty net goal with 13 seconds remaining.

James Porter was stellar, collecting the first star, stopping 45 of 47 shots he faced. Portland outshot Kelowna 48-27, including 26-12 in the third period.

Kelowna (4-5-1-1) and Portland play their final battle of the regular season Saturday night at Prospera Place for Paint the Rink Pink night – a night in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Rockets will be sporting specialty pink jerseys that are to be auctioned off at the game with all of the proceeds going to the C.C.S. Puck drop tomorrow night is at 7:05pm.

