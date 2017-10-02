Heat earns point in Abby, hosts TRU Thursday

UBC Okanagan women to play Wolfpack at Nonis Field, then heads to Kamloops Saturday.

Following a loss Friday in Langley, the UBC Okanagan Heat women bounced back earn a draw with the University Fraser Valley Cascades in Canada West soccer action.

On a soggy Saturday evening at MRC Sports Complex in Abbotsford, the Heat rallied in the second half to earn a 1-1 stalmate with the hometown Cascades.

Brittney Zacharuk gave UFV the lead in the 16th minute, but the Cascades were unable to extend their lead despite numerous chances prior to halftime.

That left the door open for the Heat, and they took advantage—Ally Ferronato scored on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to secure a point for her squad.

The Heat’s Francesca Balleta was the busier of the two keepers as she fended off seven of eight shots on goal, of 19 total shots for the Cascades.

The Cascades (4-2-2) sit fourth in the Pacific Division, while the Heat (0-6-2) are eighth.

On Friday night, the Heat fell 4-0 to the Trinity Western Spartans in Langley.

The Heat’s next return to action for their annual home-and-home set against Thompson Rivers University. The teams will meet Thursday 5 p.m. at Nonis Field, then again Saturday at 2 p.m. in Kamloops.