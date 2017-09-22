Heat kick off rugby season Saturday

Heat Athletics UBCO’s rugby teams are on their home pitch for games this weekend.

The new coach for the Heat women’s rugby team, Christian Hill—a member of the original rugby team at UBC Okanagan—will have the clipboard in hand for the first time this Saturday at the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Hill will guide the Heat as they open the 2017-18 rugby season against the Kamloops Rugby Club. Kick off is 11:15 a.m.

Hill will be working with plenty of new faces on the roster, as well as veterans Hayley Fiebelkorn, Dara DeMarce, Lauren Klassen, Abbey Nyberg, and Jordanne Sulz.

The women play at their home pitch throughout the month of September before hitting the road in October.

Following the women’s match, the Heat men will take on United Rugby Club at 1 p.m.

Chris Haynes returns to coach the UBCO men’s side in 2017, his fourth at the helm.

Like the women’s roster, Haynes will have a blend of veterans and newcomers as the Heat hopes to challenge for the Hindson Cup once again in October.

Haynes’ roster will boast a number of new faces and returning players.

The Hindson Cup and the Sevens national championship are key parts of the schedule and showcase how the team will fair against other university level competition.

The Cup is held Oct. 28 in Kelowna, while the Sevens championship is in March at the National Rugby Centre in Langford.