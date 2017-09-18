Heat men erupt for record five goals

UBCO men’s soccer team breaks out against Huskies, travels to Calgary this weekend

Midfielder Corbin Beauchemin had a solid two-way game for the Heat in a 5-1 win Saturday over the Saskatchewan Huskies. -Image: Heat Athletics

With just three goals to show for their first four games of the season, the UBC Okanagan men’s soccer team made amends on Saturday at Nonis Field.

The Heat set a single-game team record for goals en route to a 5-1 Canada West victory over the visiting Saskatchewan Huskies.

The scoring came from up and down the entire UBCO roster, with forwards, midfielders, and defenders all getting in on the action.

After Hamish Walde opened the scoring nine minutes in, goals followed from Cole Kingzett, Andrei Stalfort, Shaun Pilcher and Wyatt Gilbert.

Fifth-year Heat midfielder Corbin Beauchemin was all over the pitch for UBCO. Contributing offensively with three shots and an assist, his defence may have been even more impressive as he showed no quit in shutting down a number of Huskies attempts to break up the wings, and putting his body on the line to force turnovers and block shots.

With the win, keeper Mitch McCaw made seven saves to even his Canada West career record at (8-8-2) ]s tonight he now has 22 on the season, fourth best in the conference. McCaw is third in the conference with a .815 save percentage.

The Heat will be on the road this weekend when they visit the Dinos (2-2-0) Saturday in Calgary.

Heat women…

The UBCO women will play their first home matches of the Canada West season this weekend at Nonis Field.

The Heat (0-3-1) will host the Victoria Vikes Saturday and the UBC Thunderbirds Sunday at UBCO’s Kelowna campus. Kick off both days is 1 p.m.

The Heat women earned their first point of 2017 with a come-from-behind 2-2 draw on Saturday against the University of Regina Cougars.

In their third straight road game to kick off the 2017 campaign, UBCO fell behind 2-0 just 11 minutes into the game.

The Heat saved their heroics for the late stages of the match, with Mackenzie Pfoh connecting on the set up from Kyle Walker in the 86th minute.

Then in injury time, Andrea Stinson’s corner kick ricocheted off of Regina’s defenders and into the Cougar goal to account for the stalemate.

Defender Anastasia Ziros was UBCO’s MVP for the match.

“Girls were unbelievable, we are so proud of them,” said Heat coach Carli Tingstad. “Even after being down 0-2 they attacked from the first minute to the last minute and although scored late they got the reward they deserved.”

On Sunday, the Heat headed north to Saskatoon and absorbed a 5-0 loss at the hands of the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Second-year striker Taneil Gay scored a pair of early goals to send the Huskies to victory. Rookie sensation Megan Ripplinger scored her fourth goal in as many games for U of S.