Heat men fall short of playoff spot

UBC Okanagan finishes fifth in Pacific Division of Canada West soccer after tie Saturday with TRU

The UBC Okanagan Heat saw their Canada West soccer season end Saturday in Kamloops. -Image: Andrew Snucins

The UBC Okanagan Heat needed at least a win on their final weekend of the Canada West season to qualify for the postseason.

In the end, one point in two games against the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack was all the Heat could muster.

UBCO (5-6-4) finished in a tie for fifth place with Victoria with a .422 winning percentage, while UNBC (.438) secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

On Thursday at Nonis Field, the Heat dropped a 1-0 decision to the Wolfpack who would go on to clinch the third playoff position.

Then on Sunday, in the season finale Kamloops, the Heat and TRU played to a 1-1 draw. Both goals came in the second half, with UBCO’s Nikhil Reddy connecting with five minutes to play to force extra time. Heat keeper Mitch McCaw preserved the draw with a key save offRyan Glanville in extra time.

“Never happy when the season comes to an end,” said Heat head coach Dante Zanatta. “Congrats to TRU going forward,” “

“I liked that we came to compete. They pushed and never gave up especially since they knew we need a win to continue our season.”

On Thursday in Kelowna, the Heat recognized their graduating players in a special ceremony—Ryan Jerry, Darrell Plantz, and Mitch McCaw.

Heat women

The UBC Okanagan Heat women closed their Canada West season with an undefeated weekend at Nonis Field.

On Saturday, Kylee Walker scored in the 90th minute to send the Heat past the MacEwan Griffins 1-0.

It was Walker’s second straight game winner, for her only two markers on the season.

On Sunday, in the season finale, UBCO played to a scoreless draw with the UNBC Timberwolves. The Heat finished the season with a 2-9-3 record.

Francesca Balletta earned her third straight clean sheet in the match and graduating centre-back Emma Nelsen was named the UBC Okanagan player of the match.

Nelsen was one of four Heat grads honoured prior to the match. Other recognized during the annual Seniors Day ceremony were Lauren Candelario, Andrea Stinsonand Brittany Wheeler.