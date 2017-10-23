The UBC Okanagan Heat saw their Canada West soccer season end Saturday in Kamloops. -Image: Andrew Snucins

Heat men fall short of playoff spot

UBC Okanagan finishes fifth in Pacific Division of Canada West soccer after tie Saturday with TRU

The UBC Okanagan Heat needed at least a win on their final weekend of the Canada West season to qualify for the postseason.

In the end, one point in two games against the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack was all the Heat could muster.

UBCO (5-6-4) finished in a tie for fifth place with Victoria with a .422 winning percentage, while UNBC (.438) secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

On Thursday at Nonis Field, the Heat dropped a 1-0 decision to the Wolfpack who would go on to clinch the third playoff position.

Then on Sunday, in the season finale Kamloops, the Heat and TRU played to a 1-1 draw. Both goals came in the second half, with UBCO’s Nikhil Reddy connecting with five minutes to play to force extra time. Heat keeper Mitch McCaw preserved the draw with a key save offRyan Glanville in extra time.

“Never happy when the season comes to an end,” said Heat head coach Dante Zanatta. “Congrats to TRU going forward,” “

“I liked that we came to compete. They pushed and never gave up especially since they knew we need a win to continue our season.”

On Thursday in Kelowna, the Heat recognized their graduating players in a special ceremony—Ryan Jerry, Darrell Plantz, and Mitch McCaw.

Heat women

The UBC Okanagan Heat women closed their Canada West season with an undefeated weekend at Nonis Field.

On Saturday, Kylee Walker scored in the 90th minute to send the Heat past the MacEwan Griffins 1-0.

It was Walker’s second straight game winner, for her only two markers on the season.

On Sunday, in the season finale, UBCO played to a scoreless draw with the UNBC Timberwolves. The Heat finished the season with a 2-9-3 record.

Francesca Balletta earned her third straight clean sheet in the match and graduating centre-back Emma Nelsen was named the UBC Okanagan player of the match.

Nelsen was one of four Heat grads honoured prior to the match. Other recognized during the annual Seniors Day ceremony were Lauren Candelario, Andrea Stinsonand Brittany Wheeler.

Previous story
Okanagan influence in Team B.C. win
Next story
Canadian silver for Kelowna’s Kapchinsky

Just Posted

Capital News hosts Community Leader Awards

We honour those in the Kelowna community who have given back in the past year

Kelowna council rejects bid for year-round RV sites on farm

Council not only rejects bid, but says it may take owner to court over non-compliance with the rules

Valley Road closed 24-7, for now

Kelowna road closure extended due to safety concerns to build creek retaining wall

Big White opposed to BC Family Day switch

Date change would negatively impact B.C. tourism, consumers, says Kelowna area resort

Accused killer’s fate in the hands of Kelowna jury

The jury is expected to start deliberating this afternoon

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Letter: An honest mechanic with a good deed

Kelowna letter writer says she was blown away by the generosity of local mechanic

Justice to decide court’s jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Alex Louie, also known as Senklip, is standing trial over 9 charges related to alleged gun smuggling

Province grants $784,000 for Okanagan projects

Rural Dividend grants support Okanagan community projects

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Volunteers haul truckloads of garbage out of Hidden Lake campground

Volunteers clear out garbage

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Canadian silver for Kelowna’s Kapchinsky

Maddie Kapchinksy takes second at CCAA golf nationals after losing in a playoff

Most Read