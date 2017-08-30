Heat men host UBC in opener Saturday

UBC Okanagan’s Canada West soccer season kicks off this weekend at Nonis Field.

Wyatt Gilbert and the UBC Okanagan men’s soccer team open their new season this weekend at home to UBC and Victoria. -Image: Heat Athletics

The UBC Okanagan Heat will open the 2017 Canada West men’s soccer season this weekend at home to a pair of familiar foes.

The Heat will face the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday, followed by the Victoria Vikes on Sunday afternoon at UBCO’s Kelowna campus.

Kick off both days at Nonis field is 3 p.m.

The Heat, who are looking to make the conference playoffs for the second year in a row, are coming off a pair of exhibition wins last weekend in Kelowna—1-0 over Langara and 2-0 over Douglas College.

The UBC Okanagan women’s team will open its new season on the road Sept. 8 in Edmonton against Grant MacEwan.

The Heat will then travel to Prince George to take on UNBC on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The women’s first home field action is Saturday, Sept. 23 against Victoria.