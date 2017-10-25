Heat men to host Hindson Cup rugby

UBCO, UVic and two Alberta teams will compete for berth at national university finals

The UBC Okanagan Heat will host Hindson Cup at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. -Image: UBC Okanagan

The UBC Okanagan Heat will play host the 2017 edition of the Hindson Cup University Rugby Tournament this weekend at the Parkinson Recreation Centre sports fields.

The annual tourney will feature competition between UBC Okanagan, University of Victoria and the top two teams from Alberta’s university league.

The tournament serves as a vehicle for determining the second Canada West representative at the upcoming inaugural Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship, hosted by University of Guelph from Nov. 16 to 18.

The first Canada West berth was determined by UBC’s victory over UVic at their regularly scheduled BCRU fixture last month.

Action kicks off on the Parkinson 10 pitch at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the second match to go at 3 p.m.. between the Heat and the University of Calgary.

The winner of the Heat-Dinos match will be the 2017 Hindson Cup champion—the traditional inter-provincial challenge between UBCO and the winner of the Alberta university league.

The consolation match and the championship game of the four-team tournament are set for Sunday.