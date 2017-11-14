Robert Antoniuk Heat setter Morgan Nichols battles at the net against a Grant MacEwan opponent in Canada West men’s volleyball.

Heat sweep Griffins in Edmonton

UBC Okanagan men and women each take two Canada West matches from MacEwan

The UBC Okanagan Heat is coming off its best weekend of the Canada West men’s volleyball season thanks to a sweep of the Grant MacEwan Griffins in Edmonton.

On Friday, the Heat prevailed in four sets (30-28, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18.)

Lars Bornemann and Devon Cote continued their run as the two most successful Heat hitters this season, putting down 15 and 14 kills, respectively.

Morgan Nichols was the team-high setter with 28 assists, adding seven digs. Eli Risso led the way with 11 digs, and the high blocker was Joshua Harvey, with five.

On Saturday, UBCO followed up with another 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19.)

Bornemann finished with a match-high 23 kills on a hitting percentage of .373. Cote and Jon Russo rounded out the podium of hitters for the Heat, with 12 and 11 kills respectively.

Defensively, it was Eli Risso leading in digs with 20 and Joshua Harvey leading in total blocks with six.

UBC Okanagan (3-5) is now on a bye next week and will play their next matches against the Regina Cougars on Nov. 24 and 25.

Heat women…

The UBC Okanagan women kept pace with the leaders in Canada West with a two-match sweep of the Grant MacEwan Griffins in Edmonton.

At 6-2, the Heat share top spot in the conference with the Calgary Dinos.

On Friday, UBCO pounded out a 3-1 victory (25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16.)

Aidan Lea and Erin Drew were key to the Heat’s success, leading the way for the UBCO hitters and giving them the edge at the net, set up impressively once again by setter Sara McCreary. Heat head coach Steve Manuel praised the play of all three players.

“We’ve got lots of experience in the middle, and we’ve good ball control for the most part and a very adventurous setter,” said Manuel. “(Sara) is not afraid to feed the middle and when those two get going they’re hard to stop, for sure.”

Ann Richards was the most successful hitter on Friday night, finishing with a match-high 17 kills. Lea and Drew had 16 and 10 respectively, while McCreary finished with 45 assists. Drew and Siobhan Fitzpatrick were the defensive stars at the net.

On Saturday, UBCO completed the sweep with a 3-0 win (26-24, 25-12, 25-16) over MacEwan.

Lea was a force to be reckoned with on the attack on Saturday night, putting away 13 kills on an exceptional .579 hitting percentage.

Michelle Jakszuk was strong at the net, putting down nine kills on .400 hitting, finishing with a team-high three blocks, and picking up eight digs.

After a bye week, the Heat will host the Regina Cougars Nov. 24 and 25.

