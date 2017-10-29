Heat take rugby’s Hindson Cup

UBC Okanagan defeats Calgary for fifth title in seven years

For the fifth time in the seven year history of the Hindson Cup the UBC Okanagan Heat topped the Alberta representative to be awarded the Cup, named in honour of Robert “Ro” Hindson the Canadian rugby legend.

On Saturday afternoon the Heat held on to defeat the University of Calgary 19-13 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre on a perfect fall day for rugby.

With the win the Heat will play the University of Victoria on Sunday (Oct. 29) at noon for the right to be the Western number-2 seed for the upcoming Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship to be held Nov 16 to 19 at the University of Guelph.

Calgary opened the scoring converting a penalty just minutes off the opening kick-off before two UBCO tries, first one by Andrew McMillan second by team captain Bryce Sterling – both converted succesfully by Dom Haynes – gave the Heat a lead that they never relinquised.

The matched booged down in the middle as the neither side’s forwards could break out until Calgary touched down and converted just before the half cutting the UBCO lead to four (14-10) at the break.

Second half saw Calgary convert another penalty – UBCO commited 10 penalties to Calgary’s two in the match – to make the Heat lead just a single point (14-13).

Trevor Yip broke free for UBC Okanagan and scored the match’s final points as he placed the ball down on the left side of the end zone to give the Heat the Hindson Cup (19-13).

The Consolation match on Saturday afternoon between the University of Calgary and the University of Victoria was a one sided affair with the Vikes scoring 48 points int eh first half en route to a 79-0 win over U of C who were playing theri second match on the day.

