Heat unbeaten in five, host ‘Wolves Saturday

UBCO men’s soccer squad sweeps two at home, runs shutout streak to four

Heat midfielder Jeevin Kang celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring the game’s only goal Saturday in Canada West soccer action against Trinity Western. -Image: Heat Athletics

The UBC Okanagan Heat bolstered their playoff hopes with a pair of victories on their home pitch in Canada West men’s soccer action.

Victories over Trinity Western and Fraser Valley have pushed the Heat (5-3-1)—now undefeated in five games—into second place in Canada West’s Pacific Division standings with a .593 winning percentage.

The conference is unbalanced this seasons and the men’s final standings will be determined by winning percentage, as opposed to points for wins and ties.

On Saturday at Nonis Field, the Heat and keeper Mitch McCaw posted their third straight shutout with a 1-0 victory over the Spartans.

Jeevin Kang, UBC Okanagan’s third-year midfielder, was the lone goal-scorer connecting in the rain and wind from 40 yards out in the 70th minute of play.

On Sunday, the Heat completed the weekend sweep with a 3-0 win over the UFV Cascades.

Sam McDonald and Hamish Walde scored in the first half—both assisted by Nikhil Reddy—with Andrei Stalfort round out the scoring in the 84th minute.

With the two Sunday’s match, Reddy has assists on six of the Heat’s 14 goals so far this season, tying him for second in assists in Canada West this season.

The Cascades best chance came early on as David Parfett hit a solid strike in the seventh minute that McCaw just got his hands up in time to send the ball over the crossbar. For McCaw, it was his fourth straight clean sheet of 2017.

The Heat, who have six games remaining, will host the UNBC Timberwolves this weekend, Saturday and Sunday at Nonis Field.