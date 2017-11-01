Heat women 4th in B.C. cross country

Verokina Fagan placed 16th in a fast field as UBCO team prepares for nationals

West Kelowna’s Veronika Fagan placed 16th overall in a very fast field B.C. Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford.

Fagan’s race led the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s team to fourth-place over all in the tune up for the upcoming CCAA national championships.

Fagan ran with the lead pack and fought hard to hold position her (20:13) in the 6km track was sixth amongst women in the university portion of the race.

Coach John Machuiga highlighted the effort from Camille Galloway.

“We had a gutsy performance from Camille Galloway who had to stop for almost two minutes mid-race but still managed to get back up and finish the race in 63rd spot,” said Machuga. “She ran down several TRU runners after stopping which secured the win over TRU.”

Also running from the women’s team was Alex Beswick (23:14) who placed 55th overall (25th in the university portion of the race). Julianna Neudorf (23:52, 60th / 26th), Camille Galloway (24:19, 63rd / 28th), Rachel Garrett (25:02, 70th / 32nd).

The Heat will next run on Saturday, Nov. 11 when they will defend their national championship from last fall.

Only 20 minutes away from Montreal, the 2017 CCAA Cross-Country Running National Championships will be hosted by Collège Lionel-Groulx.

Heat results (University/junior result):

• 16th – Veronika Fagan – 20:13 (6th)

• 55th – Alex Beswick – 23:14 (25th/13th)

• 60th – Julianna Neudorf – 23:52 (26th)

• 63rd – Camille Galloway – 24:19 (28th)

• 70th – Rachel Garrett – 25:02 (32nd)

