Heat women look for first wins

After starting Canada West soccer season 0-2, UBCO Okanagan heads to Saskatchewan for two games

Lindsey Berthelsen and the UBC Okanagan Heat will be in Saskatchewan this coming weekend for Canada Wesr women’s soccer action. -Image: Rich Abney/Contributed

A lack of finish was UBC Okanagan’s undoing on opening weekend of the Canada West women’s soccer season.

The Heat opened the 2017 campaign Friday night in Edmonton with a 3-0 loss to the Grant MacEwan Griffins.

MacEwan scored halfway through the first half, then put the game away with two quick goals soon after the break.

“I was pleased with some of the stuff the girls have done,” said Heat coach Craig Smith.”We asked them to take risks and that’s what happens. So, at the end of the day, that’s on me, that’s not on the girls.”

The Heat were then faced with a lengthy trip to Prince George for a Sunday noon matchup against the UNBC Timberwolves.

UBC Okanagan was once again unable to finish its chances and the Timberwolves capitalized twice scoring in the 25th and 43rd minute en route to a 2-1 win.

With 15 minutes to play, Susan Traynor scored the Heat’s first goal of the 2017 season to make it a one-goal game.

A furious pace for the last dozen minutes, led by Heat midfielder Andrea Stinson, created numerous chances but all were turned away as UBC Okanagan end its two-province road trip without a win.

“It was just one of those days,” said UBCO’s Andrea Stinson. “We had a lot of shots. We didn’t let them out of their half much, but just one of those days.”

This weekend, the Heat (0-2) will head to Saskatchewan for games against the Regina Cougars on Saturday and the U of S Huskies on Saturday in Saskatoon.

Heat men…

After splitting two games at home to open the Canada West season, the Heat came up empty in two games on the road over the weekend.

On Friday in Abbotsford, UBCO fell 2-0 to the Fraser Valley Cascades.

The Heat surrendered a goal in the game’s first two minutes, then again in the 58th minutes.

Up by two, Cascades defenders were able to keep UBC Okanagan from mounting a steady attack for the rest of the match.

On Saturday in Langley, a late goal sunk the Heat in a 2-1 loss to the Trinity Western Spartans. Elie Gindo tallied a goal in the 89th minute to break a 1-1 tie and send the Cascades to victory.

Sam MacDonald scored UBCO’s lone goal with a header from a corner kick in the 62nd minute.

The Heat (1-3) are back home this weekend to take on the Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday, 6 p.m. at Nonis Field.