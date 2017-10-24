The UBC Okanagan Heat celebrated a Canada West win over UBC on Saturday. -Image: Heat Athletics

Heat women split with national champs

UBC Okanagan opened Canada West volleyball season at home to Thunderbirds

The UBC Okanagan Heat didn’t get out of the gates as hoped but made amends a night later to earn a split on opening weekend of the Canada West women’s volleyball season.

On Friday at the Kelowna campus gym, Steve Manuel’s squad fell to the visiting defending U SPORTS champion UBC Thunderbirds 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 24-26).

Veteran hitter Siobhan Fitzpatrick and recent transfer Ann Richards led the the offensive charge for UBC Okangan, combining for 27 kills and 28 total points.

UBC’s Kiera Van Ryk was the most dominant player on the court in the first match of the year, burying 19 kills on a .424 hitting percentage.

On Saturday, a reversal of fortunes as the Heat prevailed 3-1 (23-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-22).

Fitzpatrick and Richards again led the attack for the Heat. Fitzpatrick finished with 15 kills, 11 digs and a service ace while Richards put away 11 kills, had 11 digs and served up a pair of aces. Aidan Lea added 10 kills, while Sara McCreary had 42 assists, and Michelle Jakszuk had a team-high 14 digs and seven kills.

The Heat (1-1) heads to Langley (1-1) this weekend for two matches with the Trinity Western Spartans.

Heat men

The UBCO men had their hands full with UBC in their season openers, losing both matches at home to the Thunderbirds.

On Friday, the Heat fell in a tight four-set match (25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 22-25). Lars Bornemann and Kyle Hinchey led the Heat attack, finishing with 17 and 10 kills respectively.

On Saturday, a familiar result in a 3-1 T-Birds win (18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22).

Bornemann again led the way for UBCO with 10 kills. Lucas Robertson and Jon Russo each finished in double digits for assists with 21 and 10, respectively.

The Heat (0-2) will head to Langley this weekend for matches against the TWU Spartans (2-0).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Just Posted

Kelowna getting another director to regional board

Thanks to its growing population, the city will have seven directors on the 13-member RDCO board

Winter travel event coming up at Kelowna’s airport

Annual event puts the public in touch with those in the know about winter travel hot spots

Kelowna city councillor requires another round of surgery

Charlie Hodge will have part of his jawbone replaced in latest procedure

Updated: Resident says ministry doesn’t deal with garbage along road

A Lake Country resident says she cleans out the garbage bin along Pelmewash Parkway

Lake Country Fashion fundrasier supports elementary school

Fierce, a fashion show fundraiser, will support Oyama Traditional School for playground equipment

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Justice rules B.C. courts hold jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Trial for Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, kicked off Tuesday with two border officers testifying

Kamloops Mounties seek suspects in double shooting

Two men were shot in a house at 217 Nelson Ave. at about 11:30 a.m., Monday

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

City receives funding for Child Friendly City project

The City of Vernon is exploring what it takes to be a child and youth friendly city.

Kelowna youth movement to donate $1,000

100 Kids charity initiative has impressive launch

City responds to province on legal cannabis regulation

The City of Vernon is providing feedback to the Government of British Columbia on how non-medicinal cannabis will be regulated in the province.

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read