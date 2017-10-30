Heat women sweep Spartans

The Heat’s Michelle Jakszuk makes a play on the ball, with teammates Ann Richards and Sophia Furlan (right) providing support in Canada West volleyball action in Langley. -Image: Scott Stewart

After a season-opening loss, the UBC Okanagan Heat are on a roll in Canada West women’s volleyball.

Steve Manuel’s Heat swept the hometown Trinity Western Spartans over the weekend in Langley, pushing their early season record to 3-1.

On Friday, UBCO spoiled TWU’s home opener with an efficient 3-0 win (25-19, 25-22, 25-20).

Led by Ann Richards, who finished with 11 kills, the Heat was the better side throughout, hitting .216 en route to victory. Erin Drew added eight kills and a match-high five blocks.

“Extremely happy with the resilience of this team,” said Steve Manuel, the Heat’s head coach. “That was a very loud and hostile environment, the players came through great. “

On Saturday, the Spartans put up a bigger fight but not enough to stop the Heat who prevailed 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22). It was the first time the Heat had swept Trinity in a season series since joining Canada West in 2011.

Richards led UBCO with 15 kills, while Siobhan Fitzpatrick had 13 kills and added 13 digs. Sara McCreary finished the weekend with 68 assists.

The Heat will return home to host Mount Royal this weekend, Friday and Saturday at the UBCO gym.

Heat men

The UBC Okanagan men (0-4) remained winless through two weekends of the Canada West season after losing both matches to the defending national champion Trinity Western Spartans.

On Friday, the Heat did managed to take a set off the country’s No. 1-ranked team before falling 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12) on Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

Lars Bornemann led the Heat with eight kills, while Joshua Harvey had a team-high five blocks.

On Saturday, the Heat finished the third set strong but were unable to topple the unbeaten Spartans, losing 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 29-27.)

A pair of fifth years led the UBCO offense, with Bornemann delivering 13 kills and Harvey, eight.

Jon Russo handled the setting duties and served up 26 assists and a service ace.

The Heat will host the Mount Royal Cougars, thsis Friday and Saturday at Kelowna’s UBCO campus.

