The Heat’s Michelle Jakszuk makes a play on the ball, with teammates Ann Richards and Sophia Furlan (right) providing support in Canada West volleyball action in Langley. -Image: Scott Stewart

Heat women sweep Spartans

UBC Okanagan on three-game Canada West volleyball winning streak

After a season-opening loss, the UBC Okanagan Heat are on a roll in Canada West women’s volleyball.

Steve Manuel’s Heat swept the hometown Trinity Western Spartans over the weekend in Langley, pushing their early season record to 3-1.

On Friday, UBCO spoiled TWU’s home opener with an efficient 3-0 win (25-19, 25-22, 25-20).

Led by Ann Richards, who finished with 11 kills, the Heat was the better side throughout, hitting .216 en route to victory. Erin Drew added eight kills and a match-high five blocks.

“Extremely happy with the resilience of this team,” said Steve Manuel, the Heat’s head coach. “That was a very loud and hostile environment, the players came through great. “

On Saturday, the Spartans put up a bigger fight but not enough to stop the Heat who prevailed 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22). It was the first time the Heat had swept Trinity in a season series since joining Canada West in 2011.

Richards led UBCO with 15 kills, while Siobhan Fitzpatrick had 13 kills and added 13 digs. Sara McCreary finished the weekend with 68 assists.

The Heat will return home to host Mount Royal this weekend, Friday and Saturday at the UBCO gym.

Heat men

The UBC Okanagan men (0-4) remained winless through two weekends of the Canada West season after losing both matches to the defending national champion Trinity Western Spartans.

On Friday, the Heat did managed to take a set off the country’s No. 1-ranked team before falling 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12) on Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

Lars Bornemann led the Heat with eight kills, while Joshua Harvey had a team-high five blocks.

On Saturday, the Heat finished the third set strong but were unable to topple the unbeaten Spartans, losing 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 29-27.)

A pair of fifth years led the UBCO offense, with Bornemann delivering 13 kills and Harvey, eight.

Jon Russo handled the setting duties and served up 26 assists and a service ace.

The Heat will host the Mount Royal Cougars, thsis Friday and Saturday at Kelowna’s UBCO campus.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets down Cougars for third straight win
Next story
Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Just Posted

Downtown Light Up adds winter street market

Kelowna plans for its downtown Christmas event have been released

Letter: Kelowna’s squirrels, meet Hawaiian rats

Kelowna letter-writer says Hawaii is dealing with an invasive problem of its own

Public portable defibrillator now at seniors’ residence in Kelowna

Defibrillator at Hawthorn Park part of a public network of portable AEDs

Search and rescue volunteers out to keep Halloween safe in Kelowna

Volunteers will be patrolling the streets in the Rutland area Halloween night Tuesday evening

Rain expected for Halloween

Rain expected up and down the Okanagan valley this Halloween

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Heat women sweep Spartans

UBC Okanagan on three-game Canada West volleyball winning streak

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Man charged in First Nations woman’s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean’s body was found in a burned cabin

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

Silver Creek sticks together

Reopening of Silver Creek hall a chance to renew community spirit after grisly discovery

Most Read