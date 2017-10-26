Heinrich takes Larry Nicholas run

Medal winners Josh Heinrich of Penticton (middle) along with Kelowna John Machuga (right) and Zach Jackman Sunday following the Larry Nicholas Memorial 9 K run. -Image: Fresh Air Experience

Penticton’s Josh Heinrich showed the way at the 2017 edition of the Larry Nicholas Memorial 9 K run Sunday at Kelowna’s Mission Creek.

Heinrich’s time of 31 minutes 20 seconds topped a field of 66 runners in the fourth race of the season on the Interior Running Association’s cross country series.

Kelowna’s John Machuga took second in 32:04, while Kelowna’s Zach Jackman was third overall in 32:42.

The top female finisher was Kelowna’s Vanessa Tilson in a time of 37:33, with Alysson Hamilton close behind at 37:45.

The run is held each year in memory of former Kelowna Running Club member Larry Nicholas who, with his friend Dick Greenway, passed away in 1983 while on a climbing trip in Washington.

For all the results, go to interiorrunningassociation.com

The fifth and last event of the IRA cross country season is the Kal Park 9 K this Sunday in Vernon.

