Medal winners Josh Heinrich of Penticton (middle) along with Kelowna John Machuga (right) and Zach Jackman Sunday following the Larry Nicholas Memorial 9 K run. -Image: Fresh Air Experience

Heinrich takes Larry Nicholas run

Sixty-six runners compete in annual cross country race in Kelowna

Penticton’s Josh Heinrich showed the way at the 2017 edition of the Larry Nicholas Memorial 9 K run Sunday at Kelowna’s Mission Creek.

Heinrich’s time of 31 minutes 20 seconds topped a field of 66 runners in the fourth race of the season on the Interior Running Association’s cross country series.

Kelowna’s John Machuga took second in 32:04, while Kelowna’s Zach Jackman was third overall in 32:42.

The top female finisher was Kelowna’s Vanessa Tilson in a time of 37:33, with Alysson Hamilton close behind at 37:45.

The run is held each year in memory of former Kelowna Running Club member Larry Nicholas who, with his friend Dick Greenway, passed away in 1983 while on a climbing trip in Washington.

For all the results, go to interiorrunningassociation.com

The fifth and last event of the IRA cross country season is the Kal Park 9 K this Sunday in Vernon.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Coyotes home to Langara Saturday at KSS

Just Posted

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Attack dogs to be euthanized

Two dogs (not pictured) that attacked a killed a small dog in Kelowna will be put down

Looking for award-worthy businesses

The 15th Small Business BC Awards is accepting nominations

Updated: Stump fire on WFN land

A stump was found with smoke billowing out of it on Westbank First Nation land Wednesday

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

South Okanagan may get national park

Parks Canada will be making an announcement in the Oliver area on Friday

What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Sleeping a little easier in West Kelowna

Snore MD opened a clinic in May

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Confusion surrounds controversial victim surcharge fees

Intended to fine criminals and give proceeds to victim services, critics say it can fuel crime

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Most Read