High level coaching helps players in field clinic

Top coaches help kids from B.C. in Alberta become better field players

Logan Cote (left) and Ben Spare square off during a lacrosse instruction clinic at King’s Park. Mark Brett/Western News

Drill after drill, improving skills was the focus of a field lacrosse clinic put on by the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association at Kings Park this week.

“It’s about the basics,” said Darren Reisig, coach at Victoria’s Claremont Academy and a former National Lacrosse League player. “Build from there and have competitive drills.”

The clinic attracted 32 players from Penticton, Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Burnaby, Richmond, White Rock and Calgary. Seven also took part in the Okanagan Hockey Academy lacrosse/hockey combo camp.

Reisig, who was joined by Reid Reinholdt of the NLL’s Toronto Rock and Coquitlam Adanacs Vinny Ricci, said that the skill level of Interior players has come a long way.

“These are really good players,” said Reisig, crediting the kids and the coaches for their development.

Reisig said the players in the camp have been excellent and hard working.

Pamela MacDonald, who helped organize the camp for PMLA, said it exceeded expectations for its first year.

“The kids have been engaged and excited,” she said. “In fact, one of the local boys cancelled his appointment to have his braces removed as he didn’t want to miss a session. He has to wait another month now. The high level of coaching has been phenomenal.”