Hitmen ground hometown Rockets

Cael Zimmerman’s goal midway in the third period proved to be the game winner as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in WHL action Friday at Prospera Place.

It was the first of four games in five nights for the Rockets (4-2-0-1) who head to Portland to play the Winterhawks in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.

Calgary’s Mark Kastelic and Kelowna’s Nolan Foote traded goals to make it 1-1 after one period.

Hunter Campbell and Jakob Stukel scored two minutes apart in the second period to put the Hitmen ahead by a pair, before Kyle Topping’s third of the season made it a 3-2 game after two.

Zimmerman scored for Calgary at 8:11 of the final frame, before Jack Cowell rounded out the scoring with a power play goal with just over six minutes left.

Brodan Salmond stopped 22 of 26 shots in the Rockets net.