Hockey tourney exceeds cash goal

Chris Kilduff from the Penticton Stars dodges around the Carter Colvig from the Wild, driving for the goal in a Sunday afternoon 4 on 4 match. Western News photo

The 4v4 Back to School hockey tournament scored big on Sept. 10.

With a goal of raising between $1,000 and $1,500 from donations, raffles, 50/50 draw and a barbecue, they eclipsed that total with $1,650.

“It was excellent. The kids had lots of fun,” said tournament organizer Andy Kilduff. “All the feedback I had was super positive.”

Kilduff already received emails from parents asking him to put it on again, which he intends to.

A 2018 Penticton Minor Hockey Association grad will receive a $1,000 bursary, while the remaining funds will be dispersed to help hockey families in need. Kilduff has already been contacted about people who can use the help.

Kilduff, who ran a summer 4v4 summer hockey program for three years and was involved with a ways and means program, decided to organize the tournament to help others. In the past he has helped with handing out equipment to families or with financial support thanks to sponsors. He found going through the process to be amazing. Kilduff said the $650 can make a difference between a kid staying in hockey or doing something else.

“I saw the difference of some of the kids that it impacted that are still playing today and have improved,” said Kilduff, “to me seeing kids go through that process and seeing the real difference that it can make if you give someone just a little bit just to help them out, it’s huge.”

Kilduff also does it because he is passionate about hockey.

“I’m super passionate about youth hockey,” said Kilduff, who thanked PMHA for their support for the tournament, sponsors and the several players from West Kelowna who came to play.

Meanwhile on the ice, the Predators preyed on the Whalers in a 5-4 overtime win the tournament.

