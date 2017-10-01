Hometown Warriors blank Chiefs

Calvin Tilsley scores twice and Cole Demers earns the shutout in a 6-0 win Saturday

After struggling to generate offense in a 2-1 loss Friday in Penticton, West Kelowna Warriors shooters broke loose a night later on home ice.

Calvin Tilsley scored twice and Cole Demers made 22 saves for his first BCHL shutout as the Warriors drubbed the visit Chilliwack Chiefs 6-0 at Royal LePage Place.

Tilsley finished the night with three points, while defencemen Jake Harrison (1-1), Michael Ryan (1-1) and Tyler Jutting (0-2) also each had multi-point games for West Kelowna.

Ryan, Harrison, Willie Reim and Peter Tomaras scored the other goals for the Warriors, now 5-3-0-0.

• Shots on goal: 30-22 Warriors

• Warriors power play: 2-for-7

• Warriors penalty killing: 4-for-4

• Stars:

1) Cavin Tilsley (2-1-3)

2) Cole Demers (22 save shutout)

3) Michael Ryan (1-1-2)

• Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Jake Harrison (1-1-2)

• Attendance: 843

The Warriors head back out on the road to take on the Mainland Division’s Coquitlam Express (0-6-1-0) for the second time this season at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 4.