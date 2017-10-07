Rockets Lind continues hot start in Prince George

Kelowna gets the tying goal and winner from Canucks draft pick Kole Lind

Kole Lind of the Kelowna Rockets. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 7-6 in overtime on Friday night at the CN Centre in Prince George, kicking off a weekend double-header between the WHL rivals.

Kole Lind capped off a back and forth game with his sixth goal of the season, scoring the overtime winner on a 2-on-1 with Dillon Dube.

It was Lind’s second of the game after he tied the score 6-6 with just 2:38 to play in the third period.

The win improved the Rockets early season record to 3-1-0-1 on the season.

Brodan Salmond earned the win in net while Erik Gardiner scored twice. Dube, Nolan Foote, and Colum McGauley with his first WHL goal, also scored for Kelowna.

The Rockets and Cougars are right back at it tonight at the CN Centre in Prince George, puck drop goes at the same time, 7 p.m.

Kelowna is back home on Friday, Oct. 13 when the Calgary Hitmen come to Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7:05pm.