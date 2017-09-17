Kelowna hosts world wakesurf championship

Hot Sands Beach at City Park will be the site of the annual wakesurfing showcase

Some of the globe’s best wakesurfers are making a stop in Kelowna.

The 2017 World Wakesurf Championship is set for this weekend, Sept. 21 to 23, at Hot Sands Beach in City Park.

This season current, past and potential champions have been traveling to World Series of Wake Surfing events to earn a CWSA (Competitive Wake Surf Association) ranking, qualifying them for wake surfing’s equivalent to the Olympic Games— the Centurion World Wake Surfing Championship.

The official wake surf boats for this World event are the towboats with the biggest waves and the biggest industry buzz.

The 2018 Ri257 and Ri237 with the Opti-V Hull will tag team this year’s event to pull another field of World Champions to their personal bests. Last year saw 31 personal bests achieved behind the Centurion Ri during the Worlds competition.

Hot Sands Beach will remain open for use, but some areas will have display tents and other equipment in place. As a safety precaution, swimmers will not be permitted in event areas marked off by buoys during the event.

Park visitors can also expect extra traffic in the park on Sept. 19 and 20 to accommodate event set up, and on Sept. 24 for takedown.

For more information about the World Wake Surf Championship, visit wakesurfchampionships.com.