Kelowna ringette season drawing near

The 2017-18 Kelowna ringette season is set to kick off on Sept. 6 with teams competing in the U9 to U19 age divisions.

Kelowna Ringette Association president Lesley Driscoll is looking forward to another busy and productive year for local players and teams.

“Personally, I am most excited about getting the kids back on the ice,” Driscoll said. “We have had a few random ice sessions so far and our players are excited to be back in the arena and back on the ice. This is what motivates me to get going.

“There is so much going on this season. Firstly, we are expecting record high numbers in our younger divisions which shows us that the word is getting out there about ringette and what a great community we are.”

The KRA will host the 4th annual U12 Osoyoos Jammin’ Jamboree this season, as well as the always popular Sweetheart Tournament in February.

Kelowna will also serve as the host community for the A level Provincials for the U14, U16 and U19 divisions in March 2018.

The B.C. Winter Games are also coming up in 2018, and KRA hopes to have a number of athletes competing at the provincial event.

With the Kelowna teams doing so well last year in provincials and tournaments, Driscoll has high expectations again in 2017-18.

“KRA has historically been a competitive force at tournaments and provincials,” Driscoll said.

“We want to make sure that we raise the bar every year. Not only in terms of success but also in terms of player development. We are continually enhancing and improving our program.

“With so many players registered in our younger levels, we are looking forward to developing the future of our program as well continuing to compete across the province and beyond.”

KRA is hosting two fun and free Come Try Ringette events on Sept. 9 at Rutland Arena and Sept. 10 in Winfield.

For more information or to register for the new season, go to kelownaringette.com