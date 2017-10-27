Kelowna skaters perform in Chilliwack

Kelowna Skating Club Kelowna Skating Club’s Ariana Rose won gold at the Autumn Leaves competiton in Chilliwack.

The Kelowna Skating Club had a successful outing at the Super Series Autumn Leaves competition last weekend, with 33 skaters winning a total of eight medals.

Held at Chilliwack, the Autumn Leaves served as a final tune-up event leading into the provincials next month.

Leading the way was Kelowna’s Olivia Gran, who captured the gold medal in the Junior Women’s event. On the strength of six successfully competed triple jumps in her free program, she scored an event total of 137.08 points.

Emma Bulawka placed 3rd in the Junior Women’s group.

At the Novice level, 13 year-old Daria Carr won the gold with a personal best score of 115.49 points. Her training mates Ashley Sales and Mikayla Kramer finished 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kelowna skaters showed much promise at the development levels as well.

Nine year-old Ariana Rose won group 1 of Star 5 Girls under 10, with a personal best score of 19.53, while Calissa Adlem finished 4th.

At the Pre-Juvenile level, Sarah Mullins won the silver medal within group 2 of Under 13 year-old skaters, while Gabrielle Jugnauth and Megan Yudin finished 3rd and 4th, respectively, in group 2 of Under 11’s.

At the Pre-Novice level, 11 year-old Emily Sales won the bronze medal in group 2, while Malayna Lesko finished 4th in group 1. Forty-seven skaters competed between the 2 groups.

Next up for the KSC will be the BC and Yukon Sectional Championships, held at Parksville in November.

Here are the full results from the weekend:

Junior Women: Olivia Gran 1st; Emma Bulawka 3rd

Novice Women: Daria Carr 1st; Ashley Sales 3rd; Mikayla Kramer 4th; Olivia Levesque 7th; Summer Peitsch 17th

Pre-Novice Women group 1: Malayna Lesko 4th; Madeline Foley 15th; Kiera Atkins 16th

Pre-Novice Women group 2: Emily Sales 3rd; Abby Bulawka 7th; Kira Koffler 11th; Julia Crowther 16th

Juvenile Women under 12: Mackenzie Nelmes 11th

Juvenile Women under 14 group 1: Ava Sanderson 5th; Aurora Schultz 9th

Juvenile Women under 14 group 2: Paige Edgar 6th; Katie Jones 7th

Pre-Juvenile Women under 11 group 1: Konstantina Lock 6th

Pre-Juvenile Women under 11 group 2: Gabrielle Jugnauth 3rd; Megan Yudin 4th

Pre-Juvenile Women under 13 group 2: Sarah Mullins 2nd

Star 6 Girls group 1: Lauren Viau 16th.

Star 6 Girls group 2: Madison Land 17th.

Star 5 Girls under 10 group 1: Ariana Rose 1st; Calissa Adlem 4th; Christiana Lock 7th

Star 5 Girls under 10 group 2: Sophie Sanderson 7th

Star 4 Girls under 10 group 2: Payton Bannerman 5th

Star 4 Girls under 13 group 1: Jacqueline Baliski 7th

Star 4 Girls under 13 group 2: Marina Land 6th

Star 4 Girls under 13 group 3: Veronica Jurska 8th