Kelowna Super Curling League

Molson Super League of Curling—Week 4

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker)

A tricky sheet of ice caused havoc for Sturgeon Hall and Edward Jones figured the ice out first and was up 5-1 after three ends. Team Brucker could not mount any offense in the fourth and after giving up another four points in the fifth shook hands to give Team Cseke the early 9-2 victory.

• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski):

Sunset Ranch got off to a slow start down 6-1 after three ends but came back with a huge five ender in the fourth to tie the game 6-6. Raymond James couldn’t recover after that and Team Clark stole singles in the next four ends to run away with a 10-6 victory.

• Foothills Creamery (Skip – Ken Johnson) vs Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof)

Stolairus Aviation came out flying again this week with steals in the second and third ends then held Foothills Creamery to a single in the fourth to go up 5-1. After a well played sixth end, Team Johnson called it a night and Team Mellof posted the 6-1 win.

• OK Business Alliance (Skip: Steve Wright) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

Both teams played well in a close game that was decided by Artesano Cabinets last shot which they made for the 5-4 win.

• World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar) vs Four Amigos (Skip: Justin Nillson):

Team Nillson made a great board weight hit and roll in the fourth end to steal a single and go up 3-0. World Financial came back with a single in the fifth and a steal in the sixth but the Four Amigos closed the game out with a deuce in the final end to post the 5-2 victory.