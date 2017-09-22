Kelowna teams make 55+ final

A pair of Kelowna teams will meet in the Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League playoff final.

The first-place North Country Kickers (16-1-1) ambushed the Summerland Rockets 6-0 Thursday night at Beasley Park in Lake Country to book their ticket to the gold-medal match next Thursday back at Beasley.

The surprising seventh-place Kelowna Raiders (7-7-2) grounded host Penticton TC United 5-0 at Kings Park in the other semifinal.

Matt Cherrille, Steve Frost and Will Kruiper each supplied deuces as the Kickers iced the Rockets (9-8-1).

John Pratch converted twice on penalty kicks as the Raiders picked apart Penticton. John Milne, Dave Short and J.C. Buratti counted singles.

In preliminary play, Westside brushed back Vernon Kal Tire 6-1 at Rutland Sports Field.

Jindro Vilimek and Ben Vos each scored twice for Westside (7-7-2), while Chris Odermatt replied for Kal Tire (4-14). Fullback Ed Vloowswyk was the Old Milwaukee Man of the Match for Vernon, heading away multiple balls in support of substitute keepers Gord Campbell and Kevin Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Vernon’s Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos meet host Penticton United in the 45+ league semifinal at Kings Park.

League champion Brown Benefits take on the Mission Cleaners of Kelowna in the other semi Monday night (7:00) at Beasley Park.