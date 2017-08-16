Kelowna trio at karate worlds

Paul Atkin, Tyson Cragg and Maya Slauson on Canada’s 67-member national team in Ireland.

Three members of Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc. are in Limerick, Ireland this week preparing for the JKA World Karate Championships.

Head instructor Paul Atkin, along with Maya Slauson and Tyson Cragg are part of Canada’s 67-member national team which will compete at the worlds from Aug. 17 to 20.

Sensei Atkin will be competing in men’s black belt individual kumite, and men’s team kumite.

Maya Slauson will be competing in ladies 16-year-old black belt individual kumite.

Tyson Cragg will be competing in boys 12-year-old black belt individual kata and kumite.

The JKA World Championships host over 100 countries competing for the ultimate prize of being named the best in the world.

For more on the JKA World Championships, go to jkaworldchampionships2017.com

For more information on Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc., go to kelownakarate.ca.

