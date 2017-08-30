Kelowna’s men’s all-stars face college opponents

Ben MacDonald of the Kelowna Men’s Soccer League all-star team battles a Langara opponent on Sunday at Nonis Field. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Kelowna Men’s Soccer League all-star team pitted its skill against some collegiate competition last weekend at UBC Okanagan’s Nonis Field.

The KMSL played two games in the four-team preseason exhibition tourney hosted by the Heat men’s squad.

The Kelowna side opened up with a 2-1 loss to Douglas College.

After Douglas jumped on top 1-0 in the 75th minute, KMSL’s Wyatt Seddon-Johnstone finished off a one-on-one opportunity, beating the defender outside placing a left footed strike to the bottom corner.

However, Douglas struck back quickly the deciding goal to earn the victory.

In their second game, the Kelowna squad tied Langara College 3-3. Langara opened the scoring midway through the first half to make it 1-0.

Early in the second half, an error by Langara’s keeper not clearing a ball out that created a chance for Zach Rachynski to finish and he made no mistake to tie the game.

After Langara restored the lead, KMSL rebounded with an eight-pass scoring play that found Tristan Moench at the back post sliding in to finish, 2-2.

With 10 minutes left, Langara went on top one more time with a goal to make it 3-2.

And for the third straight time, KMSL responded as Braden Peters broke in, then sent a perfect pass in the penalty area to Markus Toth who made no mistake to ensure the game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the KMSL’s regular season is in the process of winding down. The Div. 1, 2 and 3 playoffs begin on Sept. 4 and 5, with the league finals set for Sept. 17.