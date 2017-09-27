Lakers put up little fight in loss

The Pen High Lakers weren’t able to defend home court in tough loss to the Mt. Boucherie Bears

Pen High Laker Chloe Brydon makes a play during 3A Okanagan Valley senior volleyball action against the Mt. Boucherie Bears. After winning the opening set, the Lakers dropped three straight at home on Sept. 27. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

Pen High Lakers captain Chloe Brydon didn’t feel her team put up any fight in a four-set loss to the Mt.Boucherie Bears on Wednesday.

Playing at home, the Lakers took the opening set 25-22, then lost 15-25, 22-25 and 21-25.

“We were just hoping for them to make mistakes,” said Brydon following the loss. “I don’t think we played too well. We kind of had the jitters considering it was our first home game. And we did have a pretty large crowd for a fall game.”

The Lakers were unable to build momentum from the first set, which they had led 20-10. Brydon said the Bears are tough to play against as they pass well and have a solid offence.

The Bears took advantage of their chances, which was something the Lakers weren’t able to do. After winning the Thompson Rivers University tournament by going 7-0, Brydon said there may have been the expectation to win because of their success in Kamloops.

“I think that hurt us a little bit,” she said.

Brydon also sensed complacency amongst the group, always believing they would be fine and could dig themselves out of their hole.

“I think we should have been hungry and aggressive,” she said.

The Lakers next action is Oct. 4 when they host the Rutland Voodoo.