McCaw, Heat men post 6th straight shutout

UBCO’s Mitch McCaw has seven shutouts this season, just one shy of the Canada West record. -Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

Getting the ball past the UBC Okanagan defense and keeper Mitch McCaw has proved to be a challenge for their Canada West opponents this season.

The Heat men played to a pair of 0-0 draws over the weekend at Nonis Field with the UNBC Timberwolves.

McCaw and the Heat (5-3-3) have now posted six consecutive shutouts and seven so far in the 2017 season.

He has now gone 609 minutes without giving up a goal.

On Saturday, in 0-0 draw, 10 shots were recorded but only two on goal, both by McCaw.

McCaw had to make his toughest save of the night late in the match, as UNBC’s Tofa Fakunle got a strong boot on one that was stopped by a diving save from the veteran Heat keeper.

On Sunday, 19 shots were recorded on with 11 for the home side Heat and eight for the visiting Timberwolves. His seven shutouts this season are just one off the all-time Canada West season conference record, currently held by Alberta keeper Connor James who set it last season with eight clean sheets.

McCaw also currently sits at or near the top of a number of conference stats categories. His save percentage (.898) is the best in Canada West, he is second in goals against average (0.50) and goals against (5), and has made the fourth-most saves this season (44).

The Heat will head west this weekend for a pair of games. On Friday, UBCO will be in Victoria to take on the Vikes (4-6-1).

The Heat will then meet the UBC Thunderbirds (7-3-1) in Vancouver.

Heat women…

The Heat women picked up a single point in a home-and-home set against the TRU Wolfpack.

On Thursday night at Nonis Field, the teams played to a 1-1 draw. The Heat had a wealth of chances—and season-high 10 shots on goals—but could find the back of the net just once. Susan Traynor connected on a cross from Jasmine Cooper for her second of the season in the 66th minutes.

On Saturday in Kamloops, UBCO fell 1-0 to the ‘Pack.

TRU able to beat Heat keeper Francesca Balletta in the 25th minute, grabbing the momentum on home turf.

The Heat put the pressure on late, getting three shots off in the final ten minutes of play, and forcing Robertson to make a save in the 90th minute, maintaining her clean sheet and keeping UBCO off the board at the final whistle.

The UBC Okanagan Heat (0-7-3) will play a pair of matches at home next weekend. The Calgary Dinos (4-2-3) and Lethbridge Pronghorns (3-5-1) will be at Nonis Field on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.