Michael Garteig motivated to win for Canucks

Former BCHL goalie strives to keep improving with Utica, Poolman has Jets debut in Penticton

Michael Garteig positions himself to deny Edmonton Oiler Chat Butcher on this breakaway chance during the Canucks Young Stars Classic. Garteig and the Vancouver Canucks lost 5-4 in overtime Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

Michael Garteig played just 22 minutes 39 seconds in the Canucks Young Stars Classic, but it didn’t matter to him.

“It felt good to get back in the net. I just wanted to make saves and try to give us a chance to win,” said Garteig, a former Powell River King and Penticton Vee, who came in relief of Thatcher Demko, giving up two goals on 11 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss.

Garteig came into the game in the third period with the Canucks trailing the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. Garteig said he felt fine, but added it can be tough since he has not played a game since last season. He was focused on doing the right things and felt he did that.

The overtime winner which beat him deflected off a teammates stick and into the top of the net.

“We fought back and were down 4-2. That’s a credit to these guys,” said Garteig. “I thought they were awesome today. I thought we played a really good game.”

Related: Good start for Garteig begins at Young Stars

Garteig made some key saves, including one on a breakaway. While taking a few chances offensively, Garteig said it was up to him to make timely stops when needed. His performance gives him confidence heading into training camp.

“Any time you can get in the net and show yourself, show them what you can do, it adds some confidence to your game,” said the Prince George native, who was signed by the Utica Comets to a one-year American Hockey League contract on Aug. 24. “Everything I’m doing here is just to move forward. I obviously want to win here. I want to get as many wins as we can no matter what level it is. I want to move forward and show them what I can do and have confidence doing it.”

Garteig played in 22 games with the Alaska Aces, the Canucks’ ECHL affiliate, going 11-6-2 along with a .906 save percentage and a 3.11 goals against average. With the Comets, he appeared in eight games, going 0-4-1 with a .897 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average.

Poolman’s brother Tucker lands in Penticton with Jets

Tucker Poolman, brother of former Penticton Vee Colton Poolman, made his debut with the Winnipeg Jets in the Canucks Young Stars Classic on the final day of the tournament. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

Tucker Poolman, brother of former Penticton Vee Colton, made his season debut with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday after recovering from bi-lateral shoulder surgery.

“It felt good to get out there. It was a long offseason off,” said Poolman, who signed a one-year entry-level contract worth $1,775,000. “When I got out there, it felt like I had a decent understanding of what was going on out there.”

He got comfortable within his first couple of shifts and said he played pretty good.

“I settled down and it felt like old times,” said Poolman.

Poolman said it was somewhat “poetic” for him to begin his season where his brother played for a year.

“It was kind of fun. I sent him a few texts, sent some pictures back to the family,” he said. “He loved it up here and it was a good weekend for me too.”

@pentictonsports

sports@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.