Midget Rockets take 2 in tier 1 action

Central Okanagan Zone posts wins over the South Zone and Kamloops

Central Okanagan Zone goalie Alex Jensen gets in position, as Rockets defenceman Taylor Piche battles Ty Banser of the South Okanagan team in Okanagan Mainline midget tier 1 action Saturday at Memorial Arena. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The Central Okanagan Zone Rockets pushed their early season record to 2-1-1 with a pair of wins last weekend in Okanagan Mainline midget tier 1 hockey action.

The Rockets, consisting of players from Kelowna and Lake Country, shutout the South Okanagan Zone (West Kelowna, Penticton) 4-0 on Saturday at Memorial Arena.

On Sunday, the Central Okanagan squad travelled north and downed the Thompson Zone (Kamloops) 4-2.

The midget tier 1 league also includes teams from the North Zone (Salmon Arm, Vernon), East Kootenay (Cranbrook, Kimberley) and Prince George.

B.C. Hockey instituted the zone program last season to allow players to play at the highest level, while allowing districts to draw from a larger area in forming regional teams.