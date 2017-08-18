National championship on the line for slo-pitch player

Keremeos slo-pitch player Samantha Frasch (middle row, at left with hand on her hip), is at the Canadian Slo-Pitch Championship competing with Team B.C. Adrenaline. Submitted photo

A Keremeos resident is vying for the Canadian Slo-Pitch Championship in Saint-Bruno, Quebec.

Samantha Frasch and the defending national women’s champion Team B.C. Adrenaline went 8-2 through the round robin. The Adrenaline played their final game of the round robin on Thursday and won 7-4 to the Ontario4 Angels. Frasch had two RBI’s and a homerun, her third of the tournament, in the win.

The double-knockout playoff round started on Friday morning with the Adrenaline losing 14-12 in extra-innings against the Ontario2 Lady Gryphons. The Adrenaline will now fight for their life in their second game which is tonight against the Alberta Carnage at 8 p.m. EST.