National silver for Heat men’s golf

UBC Okanagan follows up PACWEST silver with second-place effort at CCAA’s in Ontario

The UBC Okanagan men display their silver medals at the CCAA men’s national golf championship in Oshawa, Ont. -Image: CCAA golf

The UBC Okanagan men’s golf team capped off the 2017 collegiate golf season with a silver-medal performance at the CCAA national championship at the Royal Ashburn Golf Club in Oshawa, Ont.

With a four-day team score of 1224 (+72), the Heat finished second only to the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades (1208).

The Heat, who followed up a PACWEST silver with a second at nationals, finished two shots ahead of the Humber Hawks.

All-Canadian James Casorso capped off his stellar UBCO career with a second-place individual effort at 8-over, 296, eight shots back of Fraser Valley’s Daniel Campbell.

The three-time PACWEST all-star was also named to the national all-star team following his runner-up performance. Admired by everyone on the team for his hard work and competitiveness, Casorso will be greatly missed by everyone in the Heat golf program

Rounding out the Heat team is Nik Federko (16th), Casey Sullivan (23rd), Ryley Johnson (26th) and Oliver Rizun (39th).

Heat women

Emily Adams and McKenna Lesiuk combined for a weekend score of 720 (+144), as the Heat finished fifth in the national field. After a tough first two days they were unable to bounce back and make a run to the podium, despite shooting an an impressive weekend-low 169 in the final round on Friday.

Individually, Adams (358, 14th) and Lesiuk (362, 16th) finished just four strokes apart for the weekend.

Following the tournament, Emily Adams was named the female PING Fair Play recipient.

