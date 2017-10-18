OC hoops teams host VIU, Camosun

Coyotes basketball teams at Immaculata for two games each this weekend

Davide Ciancio and the Okanagan College Coyotes will play host to Camosun Chargers this weekend at Immaculata. -Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

The Okanagan College Coyotes will be back in familiar surroundings this weekend for a series of exhibition home games at Immaculata Regional High School.

The OC women will play host to the VIU Mariners at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Coyotes men will battle the Camosun Chargers at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Last weekend, the OC women were on the Lower Mainland for two games. On Friday, the Capilano Blues defeated the Coyotes 67-62 in overtime.

On Saturday, battling the flu bug and fatigue, the Coyotes battled hard in a 69-60 loss to Douglas College, the fifth-ranked team nationally.

The Coyotes men played their first ever games at Penticton’s Okanagan College campus gym. After slow start Friday, OC erupted for 57 second-half points en route to 93-81 victory over Capilano. Top scorer and Pharmasave Player of the game Matt Lafontaine led the charge with 32 points.

“We had a great second half, we talked about being more responsible on defense and communicating as team on the offensive and defensive end,” said OC coach Dino Gini. “Our focus as always is to have our defensive end lead to an offensive out-burst. This was certainly led by Matt, who shot the ball very well and played with emotion and intensity.”

In the second game on Saturday, Douglas College prevailed over the Coyotes 102-80. Davide Ciancio led OC with 17 points and was the Pharmasave Player of the game.