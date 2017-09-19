OC men ring up first ever hoops victory

Curtis Wilson scored 30 points in the first ever win for the OC Coyotes men’s basketball squad. -Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

After three straight losses to open their first ever season, the Okanagan College Coyotes men’s basketball squad broke through for its inaugural win on Saturday in Abbotsford.

Coming off a loss the previous night to Columbia Bible College, the Coyotes rebounded for a hard-fought 85-80 win over the Bearcats.

Curtis Wilson led the way with 30 points, Davide Ciancio hit some clutch threes and finished with 18 points, while Jeff Tubbs finished with 12 points.

“We were much better in every aspect of our game today and simply that is why we got our first win, the team worked hard and fought and played with emotion and played together,” said coach Dino Gini. “We are pushing a lot of the players past their comfort zone so its taking time for some to find that much needed gear that you require at this level.

“Saying that our team was a team today and we continue to improve and the best thing about it all they really enjoy playing with each other.”

On Friday, CBC held off OC for a 92-87 win. Wilson again led the way for the Coyotes with 33 points, Tubbs had 21 and Matt Lafontaine chipped in 15.

The Coyotes men will be in Nanaimo this Saturday to play the VIU Mariners.

OC women split…

The Coyotes’ women’s squad earned its second win of the season with 57-55 decision Friday over CBC.

Danielle Ruocco finished with 15 points and Rebekah Salway finished with 13 points while Megan Blair added eight points—including two threes—and 11 rebounds and Jenna Bracken had nine rebounds and three steals.

On Saturday, CBC prevailed over OC 60-47.

Ruocco finished with 13 points and seven rebounds while Blair added six points, seven rebounds and four steals. OC was missing their starting point guard Navneet Mann for the weekend. Rebekah Salway, Jenna Maclennan and Reiley Terbasket all stepped up and handled the point well, gaining valuable experience on the weekend.

This weekend, the OC women will host Capilano on Friday and Saturday at Immaculata. Tip off both nights is 6 p.m.