OGC athletes honoured by BC Gymnastics

Jordyn Yendley, Ethan Scott and Lukia Jakab were all presented with awards in Vancouver.

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Jordyn Yendley (left) and Ethan Scott were among the winners at the recent Gymnastics BC Awards evening. -Images: Contributed

Led by Jordyn Yendley, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre athletes earned their share of recognition at the B.C. Gymnastics Awards earlier this month in Vancouver.

Jordyn, who won the gold medal in junior women’s double mini trampoline this year at the Canadian championships, was named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year. She was the highest ranked level 6 trampoline gymnastics athlete.

Ethan Scott was named the Provincial Male Athlete of the Year. Ethan, the highest ranked male trampoline athlete in B.C., won four medals at the 2017 Western Canada Cup.

Lucia Jakab was recognized for being named to Canada’s national junior team program. Lucia won a silver medal on the vault at the Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Montreal.

Two other OGC members, Brooke Murray and Trevor Stirling, earned Gymnastics B.C. scholarships.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.