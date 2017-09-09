Ogopogo triathletes impressive in Summerland

The Ogopogo Triathlon Club was well represented at the Summerland Orca Sprint and Kids of Steel Triathlon over the long weekend.

With the loss of the Apple Triathlon race this year, this was the first race for most athletes and over 35 Ogopogo athletes competed in this incredibly well-run local race.

Finn Kirk was first place male in the 6-7 age category, winning with a time of 9:37. Liam Chew was second place male (22:37), and Jewel Smit was the 3rd place female (23:14) in the 8-9 age category.

The Kirk family made the podium again when Aiden Kirk took first male (26:36), and Maya Andruchow returned to capture 3rd place female (28:43) in the 10-11 age category. The club dominated the 12-13 year old category with Eli Harris taking first place male (35:39), and Will Sollid-Gagner holding off teammate Justin Andruchow for 3rd place male (39:09). Emelia Schwarz sped to second place (40:06) female, followed closely by Abigail Jerome who finished 3rd place female (40:55). Junior coaches also left the race with hardware as Owen Harris finished second overall, and first in the 16-18 year category with an incredible time of 1:03:31. Olivia Baldassare was the 3rd place female in the 19-29 age category with a time of 1:19:46. Former coach Gord McInnes was first place male in the 50-59 age group while head coach Dave Kirk took third with a time of 1:09:36.

Cameron McInnes, who was a long time member, had a great race coming out of the water second behind coach Brent Hobbs, and in the end finished 2nd in the 16-18 male age category with a time of 1:10:16. Hobbs had the fastest swim again, and finished just off the podium in 4th place (1:10:04) in the strong 50-59 age category.

Contributed Ogopogo triathlete Sammy Cawley was among the local competitors. Ogopogo triathlete Sammy Cawley was among the local competitors. - Image: Contributed