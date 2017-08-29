OHA finds its newest female coach

Courtney Tougas is the newest coach of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Female Varsity team.

Okanagan Hockey Group vice-president Dixon Ward made the announcement that Tougas is the replacement for Christina Sharun.

Tougas, 24, joins OHA from the Thunder Bay Queens program, where she has coached at the bantam and midget level since 2013.

“We want to welcome Courtney to the Okanagan Hockey Academy family,” said Jim Fetter, manager of female programs, OHA. “Her experience coaching at both the bantam and midget level makes her a great fit for our Varsity program. We are excited to have her join our staff and continue to build our Varsity program.”

Prior to coaching, Tougas spent two seasons as a student-athlete at the University of Toronto, accumulating 13 points (6-7-13) in 38 career games.

“I am really excited to join the Okanagan Hockey Academy,” said Tougas. “With OHA’s world class staff and rich history in player development, I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Tougas won the Esso Cup National Championship and Ontario Women’s Hockey Association Provincial Championship in 2010 with the Thunder Bay Queens midget AA team.

In early July, the OHA female program filled another coaching vacancy adding Katie Greenway as an assistant coach.

“We are very excited to have Katie join our OHA coaching family,” said Ward. “She brings a high level of motivation and energy which will be a great benefit to our female program. Katie will be a great addition to our great coaching staff.”

Greenway, 25, joins OHA after spending the 2016-17 season as head coach of the Bantam A1 Vancouver Angels and the Peewee A3 Burnaby Bulldogs. She has also served as an assistant coach for the Greater Vancouver Comets of the BC Female AAA League since 2015, and was the goaltending coach/evaluator for the Female U18 Team BC squad at the 2016 National Women’s Under-18 Championship.

“I am very excited to expand my coaching experience with an elite and professional organization like OHA,” said Greenway. “I have been fortunate enough over the past few years to work with some amazing players and coaches in the Greater Vancouver area in various minor associations as well as at the provincial level. I am eager to continue working in a competitive environment in Penticton alongside the staff at OHA to pull together another successful team for the 2017-2018 season.”

Prior to coaching, Greenway received her Master’s Degree in Kinesiology from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in 2016, after obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Human Kinetics Minor in Psychology from St. Francis Xavier University (STFX) in 2013. Greenway was a standout goaltender for UBC and STFX women’s Varsity teams. She was twice named an Academic All-Canadian, while compiling a career record of 33-8-0, including a second-place finish at the 2011 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship. During the 2013-14 season, Greenway was the starting goaltender for the ZSC Lions Frauen A team in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 2013, Greenway was awarded the Coaches Award and Volunteering Award at STFX for her work in the community with such organizations as Relay for Life, Fit 4 Tots, Tim Horton’s Cup Full of Care, Halloween Safe Crossing and X-Out Bullying. Since 2014, she has been volunteering with the Hockey Helps the Homeless program in Vancouver.