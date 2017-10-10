Ok Rockets drop 2 to Giants, host Royals Saturday

The Okanagan Rockets had their hands full with the B.C. Major Midget League’s top team, dropping a weekend set to the Vancouver NW Giants at the Capital News Centre.

Forward Rayman Bassi made a memorable season debut for the Rockets on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-4 loss to the Giants.

Bassi, who scored twice, was returned to Kelowna last week from the WHL’s Regina Pats. Jack Finley and Nolan Corrado each added a goal and an assist for the Rockets.

On Sunday, the Giants (6-0-0) scored four unanswered goals over the last two periods to beat Okanagan 5-1. Will Reimer netted the lone Rockets’ goal late in the first period.

The Rockets (2-2-0) return to action this coming weekend when they host the South Island Royals. Face off Saturday at CNC will be 5:15 p.m., with game time Sunday at 10 a.m.

After six straight home games to start the BCMML regular season, the Rockets first road trip will take them to Vancouver Island Oct. 21 and 22 for two games with the North Island Silvertips.