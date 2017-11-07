OK Rockets drop two to GVR, prep for Hawks

Canadians take two BCMML games at CNC, with Valley West up next

Jordan Lowry and the Okanagan Rockets dropped a pair of major midget games to the Greater Vancouver Canadians. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The Okanagan Rockets will be looking to rebound from a winless weekend at home when they host one of the B.C. Major Midget League’s tops teams this coming weekend.

The Rockets (6-6) will take on the Valley West Haws (11-1-0) on Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.) at CNC.

Okanagan is coming off a pair of home ice losses to the Greater Vancouver Canadians.

On Saturday, the Canadians scored the winner on a power play with 1:30 left en route to a 6-4 victory over the Rockets.

Rayman Bassi, Ethan Schaeffer, Mitchell Gove and Ben King scored for the Rockets who fought back from a 4-2 deficit in third period before GVR won it with the late goal.

For Gove and Schaeffer it was their team-leading seventh goals of the season.

On Sunday, the Canadians (8-5-0-1) completed the sweep with a 4-2 win at CNC. Bassi and King scored the Rockets’ goals.

Following this weekend’s games with Valley West, the Rockets will head out on the road for three straight series in Abbotsford, Kamloops and Prince George.