Chase Dafoe and the Okanagan Rockets earned three points in two games against the high-flying Valley West Hawks. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Ok Rockets get three against ‘Hawks

Rockets earn win and tie with Valley West in major midget action at CNC

The Okanagan Rockets made a statement on home ice, taking three of four points from the visiting Valley West Hawks in B.C. Major Midget League action.

A week after being swept at CNC by the Greater Vancouver Canadians, the Rockets fought back Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Hawks, handing Valley West just its second loss of the season.

Captain Mitchell Gove and Jordan Lowry spotted the Rockets to a 2-0 lead, before the Hawks made it close with a third-period goal.

On Sunday, the Rockets called on some heroics from Ben King to earn a 5-5 tie with the Hawks.

Trailing by a goal late in the game, King wired a wrist shot past Johs Dias with just 0.3 seconds for his second goal of the game to play pull the Rockets even. The teams then played through a scoreless overtime to earn one point each. Will Reimer, Chase Dafoe and Mitchell Gove also scored for the Rockets.

Cole Schwebius played both games the Rockets’ net, pushing his season record to 4-4-1.

The Rockets (7-6-1) head to Abbotsford this weekend for a pair of games, Saturday and Sunday, against the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds.

