Okanagan Rockets’ forward Chase Dafoe puts pressure on the Kootenay Ice netminder Saturday at CNC. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Ok Rockets split with Ice, Canadians next

Rockets shutout Kootenay on Saturday, then fall Sunday in midget hockey action

The Okanagan Rockets were a period away from a sweep of the Kootenay Ice but ended up settling for a split with their B.C. Major Midget League opponents at the Capital News Centre.

On Saturday, Roman Basran earned the shutout as the hometown Rockets blanked the Ice 3-0.

Captain Mitchell Gove, Jordan Lowry and Ethan Schaeffer scored Okanagan’s goals, while Ben King added a pair of assists.

On Sunday, the Ice overcame a 2-1 deficit with a pair of third-period goals to post a 3-2 win over the Rockets.

Kootenay evened the score on a power play just past the six-minute of the final period, then tallied the game winner with 7:40 to play.

Schaeffer and Scott Gilowski scored the Rockets’ goals.

Okanagan (6-4-0-0) is currently tied for sixth in the BCMML but is just a points back of three teams for third spot.

The Rockets return to action this weekend at home to the Greater Vancouver Canadians (6-5-0-1). Game time Saturday at CNC is 3 p.m., followed by a 10 a.m. start on Sunday.

