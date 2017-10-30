Ok Rockets split with Ice, Canadians next

Rockets shutout Kootenay on Saturday, then fall Sunday in midget hockey action

Okanagan Rockets’ forward Chase Dafoe puts pressure on the Kootenay Ice netminder Saturday at CNC. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The Okanagan Rockets were a period away from a sweep of the Kootenay Ice but ended up settling for a split with their B.C. Major Midget League opponents at the Capital News Centre.

On Saturday, Roman Basran earned the shutout as the hometown Rockets blanked the Ice 3-0.

Captain Mitchell Gove, Jordan Lowry and Ethan Schaeffer scored Okanagan’s goals, while Ben King added a pair of assists.

On Sunday, the Ice overcame a 2-1 deficit with a pair of third-period goals to post a 3-2 win over the Rockets.

Kootenay evened the score on a power play just past the six-minute of the final period, then tallied the game winner with 7:40 to play.

Schaeffer and Scott Gilowski scored the Rockets’ goals.

Okanagan (6-4-0-0) is currently tied for sixth in the BCMML but is just a points back of three teams for third spot.

The Rockets return to action this weekend at home to the Greater Vancouver Canadians (6-5-0-1). Game time Saturday at CNC is 3 p.m., followed by a 10 a.m. start on Sunday.

